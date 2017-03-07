Eagles Rumors: Legal Tampering Period

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NFL teams can begin negotiating with free-agents beginning on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. The official start of the season is on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
The Philadelphia Eagles will be active, especially in the wide receiver market.
Tuesday, March 7th:
Monday, March 6th and prior:
- Eagles interested in Torrey Smith, who is expected to be released
- Eagles interested in Terrelle Pryor
- Eagles interested in Kenny Britt
- Eagles must decide on Mychal Kendricks
- Pierre Garcon laughs at Redskins
- Eagles open to trading Jordan Matthews, Chase Daniel
- Eagles interested in Bradin Cooks
- 5 under-the-radar free-agent WR’s Eagles may target
- Free-agent WR’s reportedly drawn to Carson Wentz
- Eagles interested in Kenny Stills
- Eagles interested in Alshon Jeffery
- Eagles reportedly ask Jason Peters to take a pay cut
- Connor Barwin willing to rework contract