Report: Eagles ‘Likely’ To Land Brandin Cooks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, Chris Mortensen reported the Eagles and the Titans were two teams interested in acquiring Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks via trade.
One day later, Sirius XM NFL Radio host Alex Marvez reports the Eagles are the “likely landing spot” for the 23-year-old speedy wide out.
According to Marvez, it would not necessarily cost the Eagles their first-round pick.
Cooks, 23, has over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Cooks was the 20th overall pick in 2014.
The Eagles have the 14th or 15th in the first-round, eight total picks, and just $12 million in cap space (30th in the NFL) as it stands now. The Eagles are in desperate need of acquiring offensive weapons for Carson Wentz.