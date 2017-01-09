Connor Barwin Willing To Rework Contract To Stay In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connor Barwin wants to be in Philadelphia.

But, unfortunately, it’s not that easy.

Barwin, 30, is due a $7.75 million base salary next season with a $8.35 million cap hit. With limited cap space, the Eagles could decide to release Barwin and save all but $600,000 of that 2017 cap figure.

“I wouldn’t say I worry about it, I would say I understand that,” Barwin told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday, of the possibility of being released. “I understand that, besides the year [2014] I lead the NFC in sacks [with 14.5], you’re always kind of expandable. That’s the nature of the NFL, but hopefully we all can work something out.”

If the Eagles want to rework his contract to make it more cap friendly, Barwin would certainly listen.

“Yes, that’s correct,” he told Cataldi.

The veteran defensive end, while switching from the 3-4 to Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme season, had an up-and-down season recording 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games. Barwin hasn’t missed a game in the past six seasons, dating back to his final two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Since signing with the Eagles in March of 2014, Barwin has developed a special relationship with the city of Philadelphia. His Make The World Better (MTWB) Foundation has raised more than $685,000 for park renovations in the Philadelphia through an annual benefit concert. Barwin’s love for using public transportation and his unique relationship with SEPTA was featured during a 2016 E:60 profile on ESPN.

“Before the city, I think it’s an honor to play for the Eagles organization,” Barwin said when asked about his love for Philly. “It’s a historical franchise, one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League. I enjoy playing for Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie and his family. And then after that, I think I just really connected with the city of Philadelphia because I moved here — it was a lot more relatable for me because I grew up in Detroit. It’s just very much a working class, kind of blue-collar city and that’s the way I kind of viewed myself my whole career.”