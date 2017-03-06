Rumors: Eagles ‘Open To Dealing’ Jordan Matthews, Chase Daniel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There could be a lot of changes coming to the Eagles’ wide receiving corps.
Related: DeSean Jackson Admits Returning To Philly ‘Would Be Great Ending’
In addition to potentially adding receivers in the draft and free-agency, the Eagles are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for fourth-year WR Jordan Matthews.
Less surprisingly, the Eagles are also reportedly willing to trade backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who is reportedly drawing trade interest.
Matthews, 24, caught 73 of 117 targets for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. Matthews’ best season was 2015, when he caught 85 balls for 997 yards and eight scores.
Matthews’ is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, before becoming an unrestricted free-agent in 2018.
The Eagles signed Daniel last offseason to a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $12 million guaranteed.
Related: Roseman: Report On Wentz’s Elbow Soreness Is ‘Not True’
Last week, the Eagles were reportedly one of the two team’s heavily interested in Saints receiver Brandin Cooks.