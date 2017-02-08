Report: Eagles Ask Jason Peters To Take Pay Cut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have approached Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peter about taking a pay cut, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Caplan.
Peters is scheduled to count for $11.7 million against the cap in 2017 (largest number on team) and then $11.25 million in 2018 before becoming a free-agent, according to overthecap.com. The Eagles could save $9.7 million cap dollars if they chose to flat out release Peters, hence the pay cut discussions.
Peters, 35, had another successful season in 2016 starting all 16 games, reaching his ninth Pro Bowl.
Eagles fans are split on what the team should do if Peters refused to take a pay cut, according to Wednesday’s 94WIP Midday Show poll.