Latest Philly News

White House Press Secretary Attacks Media For Accurately Reporting Inauguration Crowds"That's what you guys should be writing and covering," new White House press secretary Sean Spicer angrily lectured reporters on Saturday.
Celebs Turn Out In Force For Women's MarchesIf you wondered where many of Hollywood's A-list celebrities had gone during President Donald Trump's inauguration, you didn't have to wonder any longer on Saturday
Southwest Philadelphia Woman Stabbed To DeathAn elderly woman was stabbed to death Saturday evening in Southwest Philadelphia.
Delaware River Bridge To Remain Closed For AssessementThe Delaware River Bridge will remain closed as engineers work out a more permanent repair plan.
Trump Cake Controversy Turns Out To Have Many LayersThe issue stemmed from a pastry parallel -- a cake at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball Friday night mirrored one at President Barack Obama's in 2013.
Twitter Investigating Complaints About @POTUS Account TransferThe social media platform says it's looking into complaints from angry users who say they were unwittingly added as followers of the @POTUS account after President Donald Trump's team took it over on Friday.

Latest Sports News

Villanova Beats Providence 78-68The defending national champion Wildcats (19-1, 7-1 Big East) have won five straight since their only loss at Butler on Jan. 4.
Covington Hits Big 3, Lifts Sixers To 93-92 Win Over BlazersRobert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead the streaking Philadelphia 76ers over the Blazers.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
76ers Will Look To Stay Hot Tonight As They Welcome Portland Trail Blazers To TownWith a record of 14-26, they have moved to within 5 1/2 games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Bryce Treggs Defends Donald Trump: 'Why Wish The Worst?'Treggs, 22, had three catches for 80 yards in nine games played with the Eagles this season.
Johnny Manziel Says He Hung Out With Joel Embiid All SummerJohnny Manziel was released by the Browns in March of 2016.

Eat.See.Play

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Getaway Guide To Elk MountainGrab the skis and boards and let's take the tour.
Guide: Where To Watch The Inauguration In The Philadelphia-AreaOn Friday, January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Best Places In Philadelphia For Secondhand Baby GearWhen you have a baby, sometimes deals and coupons just aren't enough. Your local consignment store offers much-needed financial relief from the never-ending onslaught of increasing sizes!
Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoIt's often said that the way to a person's heart is through food

More From CBS Philly

Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President
Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia