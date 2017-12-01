Latest Philly News

Cape May Brewery Commemorates Villanova’s 175th  Anniversary With Exclusive BeerThe Cape May Brewing Company will soon be pouring their exclusive brew, “Demisemiseptcentennial Ale” to commemorate Villanova University’s 175th anniversary.
Repealing Obamacare: Trump Says Fast, Congress Says SlowBut on Capitol Hill, urgency doesn't always translate into speed.
Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha Emerges From Water In ChinaA 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province after water levels fell during renovation work.
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores Open for King Day, Other HolidaysHundreds of Pennsylvania's state-owned liquor stores will be open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as on other holidays for the first time in the coming year.
Vineland Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car That Crashed Into TreesAuthorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a car that had crashed into trees in New Jersey.
Gas Service Restored For Fishtown Residents Affected by SinkholeFinally, some relief for residents in Fishtown still dealing with that massive sinkhole.

Steelers Hold Off Chiefs On Boswell's 6 Field Goals, 18-16
Price's Hot Hand Helps La Salle Drop G Washington 79-69B.J. Johnson had 14 points and Cleon Roberts added 13 for the Explorers (10-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10), who won their fourth straight.
Packers Beats Cowboys; Advance To NFC ChampionshipThe Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers' third NFC title game.
Jahlil Okafor's Dad Threatens BloggerShamus Clancy was one of 350 Sixers fans that took the bus trip to D.C. on Saturday.
Brett Brown Donates $2,000 To 'Bus The Process' TripJoel Embiid did not play due to rest, but still showed his support.
Flyers Roughed Up By Capitals, 5-0The Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to nine in authoritative fashion by crushing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Sunday.

Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoIt's often said that the way to a person's heart is through food
Don't Freak Out, But A Cup Of Coffee Is About To Get More ExpensiveIf the best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup, then be prepared to pay a bit more for your morning caffeine fix.
Getaway Guide To Bear Creek Mountain ResortEateries, bars, lounges, spa, indoor pool and a hotel make it a get-up-and-go destination.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Philadelphia For Valentine's Day 2017Philadelphia has numerous restaurants full of fine dining, romance and ambiance for all budgets and styles. Here are the top 5 picks for Valentine’s Day 2017 whether you are looking for something different, themed or just romantic.
Celebrate The Life Of David Bowie During 'Bowie Week'It's been almost a year since rock and pop icon David Bowie passed away, and the music world is still mourning the loss, as are his fans.

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

