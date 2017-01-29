Latest Philly News

Bucks County Authorities Make Arrest In Fetish Themed Child Predator Sex RingShapiro said they will prosecute all the suspects involved to the fullest extent of the law.
SEPTA Bus Service To Airport Has Been RestoredSEPTA bus service to Philadelphia Airport has been restored following a short suspension due to high volume.
'Let Them In': Thousands Gather At Philly Airport To Protest Trump's Travel BanThe protesters began waving signs and chanting "Let them in!" and other slogans Sunday afternoon.
Justin Bieber Slammed Into Boards By Former Flyers Captain In Celeb Hockey GameJustin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass Saturday, courtesy of former Philadelphia Flyers captain and NHL great Chris Pronger.
2 Senators Visit Philly To Hear Concerns From LGBT Community; Speak Out Against Immigration BanU.S. Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Corey Booker of New Jersey visited a coffee shop in Center City Sunday to speak with members of the LGBT community about their concerns with President Trump.
Priebus On Travel Ban: 'Perhaps We Need To Take It Further'Trump's immigration order is getting pushback from some Republicans in Congress, even as officials from Trump's administration insist it's a small price to pay to keep the nation safe.

DiVicenzo Beats Buzzer As No. 1 Nova Tops No. 12 VirginiaThe Wildcats (20-2) played their worst half of the season before they found their 3-point groove that fueled a second-half rally.
'He's Probably The Most Skilled Big Man In The League': Harden Has High Praise For Embiid After Game Against SixersMoments after James Harden dropped 51 points in Houston's 123-118 win over Philadelphia on Friday night, the Rockets' star was singing the praises of another -- 76ers' rookie sensation Joel Embiid.
Rockets Shoot Past Sixers On Harden's 51 In National TV TiltThe Rockets defeated the Sixers, 123-118, on Friday night.
Keidel: Ranking Bill Belichick Among Great NFL CoachesPatriots head coach, Bill Belichick, may be the greatest coach in NFL history, especially given this era of parity and free agency.
Villanova Looks To Bounce Back Against #12 VirginiaThere will be a palpable buzz at the Center on Sunday when the Wildcats and Cavaliers do battle.

Getaway Guide To Valentine's Day On The SlopesValentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year. No problem. Celebrate the weekend before, after or on vacation time.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Philadelphia In Spring 2017If you're looking to laugh this Spring, you'll want to head to one of these shows.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Getaway Guide To Elk MountainGrab the skis and boards and let's take the tour.

