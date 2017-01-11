NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

President Trump Visits Philly To Speak At GOP Retreat Congressional Republicans eager to deliver are about to find out whether Donald Trump can stay focused on their goals in his first appearance before them as president.
Special Tostitos Bag Knows When You've Been Drinking, Can Help Get You HomeThe limited edition Party Safe Bag has sensors inside that can detect small traces of alcohol on a person's breath.
Women Share How Mary Tyler Moore Shaped Culture, Impacted Social ChangeAs the world reacts to Mary Tyler Moore’s passing, many are remembering how the beloved actress revolutionized women’s roles on television and beyond.
Weather: Sun Sticking Around, But January Chill Will Soon ReturnWednesday, we finally saw the return of sunshine in Philadelphia after a very gray stretch of days in January.
Suspect Threatens Clerk With Box Cutter During Wawa RobberyOfficials say the suspect pulled a box cutter out of his pocket and threatened the clerk while stealing cigarettes.
Mexican President: 'We Will Not Pay For Any Wall'Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," defying the claims US President Donald Trump has made.

Sixers Take Advantage Of Bucks' Mistakes In 114-109 WinThe Sixers defeated the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Mason Shutout Leads Flyers Over Rangers, 2-0Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Sixers Are A 'Thing' Again As 'The Process' Finally Pays OffAfter years of being down, The Process is finally paying off for the Sixers.
Sixers Visit Bucks Without Embiid, OkaforPhiladelphia is now 16-27 on the season, 5 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the East.
DeCamara, Bodner: 'Holmes Better Than Okafor'Richaun Holmes, 23, scored 18 points in 19 minutes vs. the Clippers.
Embiid, Okafor, Saric To Play In Rising Stars GameThe NBA's Rising Stars Challenge is on Friday, February 17th.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Philadelphia In Spring 2017If you're looking to laugh this Spring, you'll want to head to one of these shows.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Getaway Guide To Elk MountainGrab the skis and boards and let's take the tour.
Guide: Where To Watch The Inauguration In The Philadelphia-AreaOn Friday, January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

