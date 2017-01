Two Elderly Victims Struck, Killed In Delaware CountyBoth elderly victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firework Show So Nice, They Did It TwiceFireworks exploded into the chilly night sky along Philadelphia'a waterfront.

Philadelphia's Tin Angel To ClosePhiladelphia's legendary Tin Angel will close on February 4th, with the same performer who opened the club in November of 1992.

Analysis: What To Expect In Chris Christie's Last Year As NJ GovernorWith one year left in his term, he's got some challenges in trying to get things done.

Turkey Nightclub Attack: 35 Killed, Governor SaysSahin called the incident "a terror attack" targeting innocent people who were at the club to celebrate the new year.

New Year Starts With A Hike At The Pump For PA DriversPennsylvania drivers can expect to pay a little more at the pumps in the New Year...