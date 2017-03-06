Rumors: Eagles Interested In WR Terrelle Pryor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson. Alshon Jeffery. Kenny Stills. Kenny Britt. Pierre Garcon.
The Eagles are reportedly interested in just about any potential unrestricted free-agent wide receiver. You can throw in Saints receiver Brandin Cooks too, who may be available via trade.
Well, you can now add Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor to the mix.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Eagles are one of at least five teams interested in Pryor. The other four teams include the Steelers, Giants, 49ers, and Titans.
Pryor, 27, caught 77 balls for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Browns. The former Ohio State quarterback converted to a wide receiver and 2016 was his first full season playing the position.
Pryor is expected to receive top wideout money, as teams are allowed to begin negotiating with players on Tuesday at noon. As it stands now, the Eagles have just about $12 million in cap space, third least in the NFL.