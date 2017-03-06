Report: Eagles To Show Interest In WR Kenny Britt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in the market for a wide receiver and the latest name to pop up is Los Angeles Rams receiver Kenny Britt.
According to a report from ESPN.com’s Tim McManus, the Eagles are expected to show interested in Britt.
Britt, 28, played five seasons with the Titans and three with the Rams. Last season, Britt caught 68 balls for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.
The Eagles are also reportedly interested in acquiring Saints receiver Brandin Cooks via trade. The Eagles have also been linked to pending free-agents DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Pierre Garcon, and Kenny Stills.
Britt is expected to warrant somewhere in the $6 million to $8 million range, on a per season basis, while someone like Jeffery will likely cost at least $10 million a season.
The negotiating period begins Tuesday at noon, while the 2017 season officially begins on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.