Eagles A ‘Likely Landing Spot’ For Kenny Stills, Per Report

February 28, 2017 10:36 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in desperate need of a wide receiver, particularly a speedy one who can play on the outside.

While the return of ex-Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson to Philly has been speculated about, a more under-the-radar receiver Kenny Stills could land in Philadelphia.

Stills, 24, is “more likely to leave via free agency than stay in Miami,” according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Heraldwho lists the Eagles as a “likely” landing spot.

According to reports, the market for Stills is reportedly in the $12 million per year range.

Stills was a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and was traded to the Dolphins before the 2015 season. Stills caught 42 balls for 726 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns last season. For his career, Stills averages 16.7 yards per catch and was third in the NFL last season averaging 17.2 yards per catch behind DeSean Jackson (17.9) and Chris Hogan (18.4).

Other potential big name free-agent wide receiver targets for the Eagles include Alshon Jeffery, Terrelle Pryor, Pierre Garcon, and Kenny Britt.

