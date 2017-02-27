Bears ‘Not Expected’ To Franchise Tag Alshon Jeffery, Per Report

February 27, 2017 8:43 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chicago Bears top receiver Alshon Jeffery is likely to hit the open market on March 7th, when teams can begin negotiations with unrestricted free-agents.

According to a report, the Bears are not expected to franchise tag Jeffery.

The Eagles, who are in need of offensive help, are reportedly interested in pursuing the 26-year-old receiver.

Jeffery caught just 52 balls for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season after being suspended for using performance enhancing drugs.

Jeffery was a 2012 second round pick out of South Carolina. He had his two best seasons in 2013 and 2014 when he played a full 16-game slate. In both of those seasons, Jeffery caught at least 85 balls for 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns.

