Chiefs, Bills Could Save Significant Cap Money By Cutting Maclin, McCoy

February 21, 2017 2:09 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson, LeSean McCoy, and Jeremy Maclin. Oh my.

All three ex-Eagles could be available this offseason.

While Jackson is an impending free-agent who has been connected to the Eagles multiple times, NFL writers have begun to speculate about the potential release of McCoy and Maclin.

First, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal pointed out the Bills could save $6.25 million by designating McCoy for a post-June 1st release. McCoy turns 29 in July.

Secondly, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests the Chiefs could save $10 million in cap dollars by designating Maclin for a post-June 1st release. J-Mac turns 29 in May.

The Eagles are in desperate need of playmakers at wide receiver and running back, so a potential reunion with any (or all?) of these three players could make some potential sense, if the price is right.

 

