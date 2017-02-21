DeSean Jackson Admits Returning To Philly ‘Would Be Great Ending’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It would certainly be fitting for DeSean Jackson to end his turbulent career in Philadelphia.

Speculation surrounding Jackson re-joining the Eagles has been rampant over the past few months or so, and the impending free-agent 30-year-old wide receiver admits it would sort of be the perfect end to the D-Jac story.

“It definitely would be a great story or ending, I guess you could say,” Jackson said of returning to the Eagles on Adam Schefter’s ESPN podcast.

“Starting your career somewhere then going to a division rival team and having the possibility of maybe going back, you just kind of think about all of that when you start somewhere maybe you could finish it. It’s just a lot of speculation of a lot of thoughts. It all sounds good, but you really never know until the final decision is made. But I’m just a firm believer you work hard, you put in the work, show everybody you’re capable of doing it, the sky’s the limit for me.”

Jackson was released by the Eagles after the 2013 season, amid gang-related allegations, and signed with the Washington Redskins. Jackson feels he was “at the top of his top” of his game and was “setback” when he was cut.

What is he looking for now from a potential new team?

“I’d love to play with a great, great quarterback. I want to win,” he said. “Obviously, I haven’t won a Super Bowl.”

So what about Carson Wentz?

“I think right now the NFC East has some great quarterbacks,” Jackson said when asked about Wentz specifically. “You can go across the board.

“That was a gutsy call for the organization to really believe in a young guy like that [who] just came out of college and give him a shot. He killed it, he was lights out and had a heck of year. He showed me he can do it and he has all the intangibles of being a big time quarterback in this league.”