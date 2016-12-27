Brandon Graham: DeSean Jackson Said ‘Tell Coach Come Get Me’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson and Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham became close friends during their four seasons in Philadelphia together.

Graham says Jackson, who will become a free-agent after the season, has voiced his desire to rejoin the Birds.

“I’m excited because he should have never left,” Graham said of Jackson on Tuesday’s episode Breakfast on Broad. “Everybody knows that Desean, yes things was happening when he was here, but he’s a good guy. I used to be with him all the time and I know his family all the time. And I’m just happy because I kind of knew already.

“I talked to him when [Eagles head coach] Doug [Pederson] got hired [last January] and he was like, ‘Tell coach, come get me.’ We have fun during the season. He was like, ‘BG, I’ll be back.’ Just little fun. But now that’s it official — as far as the season about to be over — I think you’ll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. It’s an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back.”

Wait, did someone say official?

“Official, as far as the end of the season, now we’re really gonna see,” Graham clarified. “It’s officially about to be over, the season is about to be over. I’m saying the season is officially over and now we’re really gonna see.”

Jackson, 30, was released by the Eagles in March of 2014 amid gang related allegations. However, with the Eagles in desperate need for a deep threat and Howie Roseman back in charge of personnel, there has been plenty of speculation about Jackson’s return to Philly.

Ex-Eagles running back LeSean McCoy reportedly said Jackson is “going back” during a recent Instagram Live video.

In a CBSPhilly.com poll from October, 90-percent of fans said they would welcome Jackson back.