Report: Eagles To Pursue WR Alshon Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are reportedly going to go after wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in free-agency, according to CBSSports’ Jason La Canfora.
“Several league sources anticipate the Eagles being in on Alshon Jeffery (Bears) and Philadelphia was aggressive in exploring trade options in-season on other receivers as well, like Torrey Smith (San Francisco), and they need to add more than one pass catcher this offseason,” La Canfora writes.
Jeffery caught just 52 balls for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season after being suspended for using performance enhancing drugs.
Related: Report: Eagles ‘Trying’ To Acquire Alshon Jeffery For Mid-Round Pick
Jeffery, 26, was a 2012 second round pick out of South Carolina. He had his two best seasons in 2013 and 2014 when he played a full 16-game slate. In both of those seasons, Jeffery caught at least 85 balls for 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns.