Report: Eagles ‘Likely’ To Trade Mychal Kendricks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles believe there will be trade interest around the league for linebacker Mychal Kendricks, a player they are willing to part ways with according to PhillyVoice.com.
Kendricks, 26, was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 out of UC Berkeley.
Related: Report: Eagles To Pursue WR Alshon Jeffery
Kendricks has had his role reduced significantly throughout his five NFL seasons, to the point where he played just 26.8-percent of the snaps in 2016 under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 defense, recording only 32 combined tackles and zero sacks.
Related: Cataldi: 5 Most Disappointing Eagles Players
Kendricks’ best season came in 2013 when he recorded 106 combined tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, four pass deflections, and six stuffs.
In August of 2015, Kendricks signed a four-year contract extension worth $29 million ($16 million guaranteed). He has a 2017 cap hit of $6.6 million and the Eagles would only save $1.8 million in cap space by releasing him.
After 2017, Kendricks’ cap hit goes up to $7.6 million and his cap savings if released before 2018 increases to $4.4 million, according to spotrac.com.