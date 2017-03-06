Pierre Garcon Twitter Laughs At Redskins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pierre Garcon is expected to his the free-agent market this week and the veteran wide receiver is internet laughing at his old team.
The Redskins gave QB Kirk Cousins the exclusive tag and surprisingly signed head coach Jay Gruden to a two-year extension over the past seven days.
Related: Brandon Graham: DeSean Jackson Said ‘Tell Coach Come Get Me’
Garcon, 30, emoji laughed at the Redskins’ dysfunction on Twitter.
The veteran receiver is reportedly drawing some interest from the Eagles. Teams can begin negotiating with free-agents on Tuesday, March 7th while the official start of the 2017 NFL season is Thursday, March 9th at 4:00 p.m. E.T.