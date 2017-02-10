WINTER WEATHER: School Closings/Delays | Forecast | Radar

Report: Eagles Interested In WR Pierre Garcon

February 10, 2017 8:17 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are one of five teams interested in Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post.

Garcon, who turns 31 in August, caught 79 balls for 1,041 yards with three touchdowns in 2016 — the second best season of his career.

Jones writes, “Garcon will likely shrug and go elsewhere,” if another team offers the veteran receiver more money than Washington. The Rams, Bears, 49ers, and Cowboys are the other four teams reportedly interested in a reliable receiver like Garcon.

The Eagles have also been linked to another Redskins receiver and former Eagle, DeSean Jackson.

The Eagles, after the release of cornerback Leodis McKelvin, have around $15 million in cap space to play with.

