Eagles Release CB Leodis McKelvin, Save About $3 Million

February 8, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin saving themselves 3.2 million cap dollars.

McKelvin was set to count $3.45 million against the cap in 2017, according to overthecap.com.

McKelvin, 31, had two interceptions and 16 passes defended in 13 games last season — his first as an Eagle. The 2008 11th overall pick spent his first eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback is clearly a top priority for the Eagles, who will have either the 14th or 15th pick in the first-round of the 2017 draft in Philadelphia (pending a coin-toss).

