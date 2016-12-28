5 Players The Eagles Need To Decide On

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As it stands now, the Eagles have one of the NFL’s worst cap situations over the next three seasons.

In 2017, the Eagles have the fourth least amount of cap space in the NFL with $17.78 million, ahead of only the Chiefs, Jets, and Cowboys.

In 2018, the Eagles have the NFL’s least amount of cap space, with just $5.6 million.

In 2019, which is more subject to change, the Eagles have the NFL’s second least amount of cap space with $49.8 million.

The Eagles will have to get creative if they want to improve at corner, receiver (i.e., DeSean Jackson), or any other position in 2017. Here are five players Howie Roseman and the Birds will have to decide on this offseason.

5. Ryan Mathews

Mathews, 29, has been placed on injured reserve with a herniated disk. The veteran running back missed three games this season and has only played a full 16-game season in one out of his seven career years.

This year, Mathews rushed for 661 yards on just 155 carries (4.3 yards per carry) scoring eight touchdowns. Mathews caught 13 balls on just 14 targets for 115 yards and another touchdown.

Contract

Mathews will enter the final year of his three-year contract in 2017, set to make $4 million with a $5 million cap hit. If the Eagles release Mathews they will save $4 million cap dollars.

Prediction

There have been murmurs that the Eagles are not happy with Mathews’ desire to play football and I think they will release him.

4. Jason Kelce

Kelce, 29, has had his ups and downs during his six-year tenure with the Eagles. The 2014 Pro Bowl undersized center has struggled the past two seasons at times.

Contract

Kelce signed a six-year deal in 2014 and is under contract through the 2020 season. However, Kelce is set to count for $6.2 million against the Eagles’ 2017 cap number and the team could save $3.8 million by releasing their center.

Prediction

I doubt the Eagles release their starting center to save less than $4 million cap dollars. Although Kelce’s perception within the fanbase and media has changed over the past two years, he still is a solid starting center in the NFL very capable of performing at a high level.

3. Leodis McKelvin

McKelvin, 31, did not have a good 2016 season with the Eagles. McKelvin missed three games due to injury and did have two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Contract

The Eagles signed McKelvin to a two-year deal before the 2016 season. In 2017, McKelvin will cost the Eagles $3.45 million against their cap. If cut, the Eagles would save $3.2 million cap dollars.

Prediction

As long as the Eagles can find a replacement at cornerback via free-agency or the draft, releasing McKelvin makes sense. He’ll be 32 in September and probably isn’t worth the price tag.

2. Darren Sproles

Sproles, 33, is a fan favorite in Philadelphia. The 5’6″, 190-pound running back has accounted for 406 rushing yards, 423 receiving yards, and 224 punt return yards to go along with four total touchdowns in 14 games this season. He’ll look to add to those numbers on Sunday in Week 17 against the Cowboys.

Contract

Sproles, who will turn 34 in June, will count $4 million against the Eagles’ 2017 cap. They can save all of that money by releasing him.

Prediction

It’s hard to see the Eagles moving on from their most reliable, versatile, explosive, and beloved offensive weapon.

1. Jason Peters

Peters, 34, is defying all odds. I doubted the veteran left-tackle before the start of the 2016 season, but Peters have proven me — and many others — wrong. Despite committing plenty of false start penalties, Peters has put together a healthy and impressive campaign reaching his 9th Pro Bowl.

Contract

Peters, who turns 35 in January, has the largest 2017 cap hit on the team at $11.2 million. The Eagles could save $9.2 million, 82-percent of that, by releasing the veteran tackle. However, like Sproles, Peters is a veteran leader and fan favorite who continues to produce on the field despite his age.

A contract restructure would make sense here for the Eagles, but I’m not sure Peters would be down for that.

Prediction

I think ultimately, whether it be a restructure or not, the Eagles find a way to keep Peters. I’m not sure Howie Roseman has the stomach to cut Peters after his 2016 Pro Bowl year.