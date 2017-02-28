Report: Free-Agent WR’s ‘Drawn To Idea’ Of Playing With Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in the market for a wide receiver, or two, or maybe even three.

The good news is, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus, free-agent wide receivers are interested in playing with Eagles second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Speaking with league insiders in preparation for the start of free agency, it has become clear that there are several free-agent wide receivers drawn to the idea of playing for the Philadelphia Eagles because of Wentz,” McManus wrote.

One of the key names that has been linked to the Eagles is DeSean Jackson, who spoke highly of Wentz on Adam Schefter’s podcast last week.

“He killed it, he was lights out and had a heck of year,” Jackson said of Wentz. “He showed me he can do it and he has all the intangibles of being a big time quarterback in this league.”

Back in January, Howie Roseman told the 94WIP Morning Show that he encourages Wentz’s input on personnel decisions.

“He’s got a vision of what it looks like as well,” Roseman said of Wentz. “Being around some great players, that’s not unique to that. To have a guy like that who has the confidence, who understands what we have and what we need and isn’t afraid to voice it, we encourage that.”

Wentz threw for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his throws as a rookie last season.

Along with Jackson, some of the other veteran potential free-agent wide receivers the Eagles could target include Alshon Jeffery, Kenny Stills, Kenny Britt, Terrelle Pryor, and Pierre Garcon.

Teams can begin negotiating with free-agents on March 7th.