Carson Wentz Says He Won’t Promote ‘Wentz Wagon’ Stuff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz may be just a 24-year-old quarterback with one NFL year of experience, but you certainly cannot tell.

The Eagles quarterback is all business.

“I don’t really buy into a lot of that stuff,” Wentz said when Chris Carlin and Ike Reese asked him about the “Wentz Wagon” on Friday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.

“I mean it’s cool. I mean I love the fan support, don’t get me wrong, that’s all cool. I don’t buy into a lot of that stuff. It’s cool though, but I don’t get caught up in it that’s for sure. I’m not gonna promote any of that stuff.”

Wentz started all 16 games as a rookie, throwing for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. The Eagles, however, finished 7-9 in season one under Wentz losing six of their seven games decided by one score.

“It’s hard to win,” Wentz said when asked what he learned as a rookie in the NFL. “It’s hard to win. There are so many close games, you gotta bring it every single week. I believe we were 1-6 in one score games or something close to that. It’s hard to win and you gotta bring it every week throughout the whole game, so that was the biggest thing I learned. Every single play matters.

“And you look back at the end of the year and it’s like man three, four, five, six plays and we could have been in the playoffs. Go a different way, we could be in the playoff and who knows what would have happened then.”

The Eagles are reportedly considering releasing their veteran Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce, who helped Wentz on and off the field last season.

“Yeah, I love Kelce,” Wentz said when asked if he wants his center to stay in Philly.

“I can’t say enough about him. Him and I together were calling the protections and getting things dialed in. He was a really good guy for me to have, especially year one.”