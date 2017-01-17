Report: Eagles Considering Letting Jason Kelce Go

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is a lifelong Eagle, but he could become a cap casualty this offseason.

According to PhillyVoice.com’s Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles are “considering” letting their starting center walk.

As it stands, only three teams have less 2017 cap space than the Eagles, according to Spotrac.com. Kelce, who will turn 30 in November, will count for $6.2 million against the cap.

However, if the Eagles decide to release the 2014 Pro Bowler, they will save $3.8 million. The Eagles would save $6 million if they decided to wait until after the 2017 season to release him.

Connor Barwin, another respected longtime Eagle with a substantial cap hit, is willing to take a paycut to stay in Philadelphia. Maybe Kelce is willing to do the same?