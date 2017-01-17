BREAKINGPhilly Bar Manager Shot, Killed By Security Guard Following Altercation

Report: Eagles Considering Letting Jason Kelce Go

January 17, 2017 8:37 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is a lifelong Eagle, but he could become a cap casualty this offseason.

According to PhillyVoice.com’s Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles are “considering” letting their starting center walk.

Related: 5 Players The Eagles Need To Decide On

As it stands, only three teams have less 2017 cap space than the Eagles, according to Spotrac.com. Kelce, who will turn 30 in November, will count for $6.2 million against the cap.

Related: Howie Roseman: Joe Douglas Will Run Personnel Department

However, if the Eagles decide to release the 2014 Pro Bowler, they will save $3.8 million. The Eagles would save $6 million if they decided to wait until after the 2017 season to release him.

Related: Connor Barwin Willing To Rework Contract To Stay In Philly

Connor Barwin, another respected longtime Eagle with a substantial cap hit, is willing to take a paycut to stay in Philadelphia. Maybe Kelce is willing to do the same?

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia