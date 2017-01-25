Howie Roseman: We ‘Encourage’ Carson Wentz To Give Input

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no secret that the Eagles are building their 24-year-old quarterback Carson Wentz.

Joining Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in-studio this week, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said Wentz will have at least some input into personnel decisions.

“He’s got a vision of what it looks like as well. Being around some great players, that’s not unique to that. To have a guy like that who has the confidence, who understands what we have and what we need and isn’t afraid to voice it, we encourage that.”

Has Wentz ever expressed to the front-office that he wants more weapons on offense?

“He would never throw his teammates under the bus,” said Roseman. “It’s our job to make sure he understands that we take it very seriously building this team around him,” Roseman said. “Another Joe D [Joe Douglas] line, ‘This isn’t a hobby for us.’ We’re going to surround him and do the right thing for that kid so when he looks back on his career he knows he had every chance to bring a championship to the city of Philadelphia.”

When asked about drafting a top wide receiver prospect like Mike Williams or Corey Davis, Roseman said Wentz’s input will likely be more geared toward free-agency.

“At this point in time it’s so early in the process, the way the league rules are, you’d love to be able to bring him down and have him throw to these guys,’ Roseman said about Wentz. “It just doesn’t work that way. But I think from our perspective, we want to make sure he’s on board with some of these things. Probably more free-agency than the draft because it’s hard for him to get caught up on the draft prospects.”