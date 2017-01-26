GOP RETREAT LATEST: President Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Carson Wentz Hires QB Coach To Improve Mechanics

January 26, 2017 10:07 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Carson Wentz, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz has hired quarterback guru Adam Dedeaux this offseason to help him with his mechanics, according to multiple reports.

Dedeaux, of 3DQB, is a former USC baseball player, assistant coach, and left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dedeaux is the grandson of Rod Dedeaux and has trained multiple NFL QB’s, including Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Wentz, 24, is looking to improve on his rookie season even though he threw for 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 79.3 passer rating. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport called Wentz’s mechanics, “sharp for most of the season.”

Wentz will likely look to improve his footwork and fine tune his mechanics, hoping to emerge as one of the game’s top quarterbacks.

