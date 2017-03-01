5 Under-The-Radar Free-Agent WR’s Eagles May Consider

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in the market for a wide receiver, or two, or three.

And we’ve heard all of the relatively big names like Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Terrelle Pryor, Kenny Stills, Kenny Britt, and Pierre Garcon.

But what about the little names?

Here are five under-the-radar wideouts that will become unrestricted free-agents, whom the Eagles might consider signing, in addition or in place of, one of the top tier guys.

5. Vincent Jackson

Jackson is 34-years-old and has only played 15 games combined over the past two seasons and is coming off a torn ACL. So obviously there are immediately red flags with V-Jax.

However, the 6’5″ receiver has amassed over 1,000 yards receiving in six of his eight full seasons.

Age and injury risk will be baked into Jackson’s contract, so if the Eagles want to take a cheap flier on a veteran, Jackson may be their guy.

4. Anquan Boldin

Boldin is 36-years-old, but remarkably, he’s still producing. He caught 67 balls for 584 yards and eight scores last season.

Obviously, Boldin would be a stop-gap receiver and wouldn’t covet a long-term deal. If the Eagles plan on bringing in a young receiver in the draft, or two, and another young guy in free-agency, Boldin could be an additional veteran option to help groom the youthful pass catchers.

3. Terrance Williams

Williams, 27, is a 6’2″ and has had some NFL success. In four seasons with the Cowboys, Williams hasn’t’ missed a game. He’s kind of the exact opposite of V-Jax: young, reliable, but less productive.

Williams’ best season came in 2015 when he caught 52 balls for 840 yards and three touchdowns.

As a senior at Baylor, Williams tallied 1,832 receiving yards to go along with 97 catches and 12 touchdowns. He was a third-round pick in 2013.

2. Ted Ginn

Ginn, 31, is one of the NFL’s fastest receivers and would provide the Eagles with a veteran deep threat. The former ninth overall pick has spent time on four different NFL teams.

Ginn averaged 49.5 catches for 745.5 yards over the past two seasons with the Panthers.

1. Robert Woods

Robert Woods is interesting: 24 years old, 6’0″, runs a 4.51 40-yard dash, and has played in 57 of 64 games in four seasons with the Bills. Last year, Woods caught 51 balls for 613 yards.

Woods was a second-round pick out of USC in 2013. As a sophomore at USC, Woods caught 111 balls for 1,292 yards and 15 touchdowns.

But then again, the Eagles and USC receivers don’t seem to mix very well lately.