Eagles Must Make Decision On Mychal Kendricks In Coming Days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have many decisions to make this offseason, but one in particularly is quickly approaching.

$4.35 million of Mychal Kendricks’ $4.85 million 2017 base salary becomes guaranteed on Saturday.

The Eagles must decide if they want to keep the 26-year-old linebacker, who has been subject to recent trade rumors.

Kendricks is set to make $5.85 million in 2018 with a cap hit of $7.6. In 2019, the final year of his contract, Kendricks is set to make a base salary of $6.85 million with a $8.6 million cap hit.

Kendricks’ best season came in 2013 when he recorded 106 combined tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, four pass deflections, and six stuffs.

However, Kendricks played just 26.8-percent of the snaps in 2016 under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and his 4-3 defense, recording only 32 combined tackles and zero sacks.

The Eagles have about $12 million in cap space, which is 30th in the NFL.

The legal tampering period in NFL free agency begins at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, while the official start of the 2017 begins on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.