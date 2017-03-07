Report: 49ers To Release Potential Eagles Target Torrey Smith

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears the San Francisco 49ers have released wide receiver Torrey Smith. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report of former NFL receiver Steve Smith.
Smith posted a message to his Instagram account thanking the 49ers’ organization on Monday night.
I would like to say thank you to the @49ers for allowing me to wear red and gold for the last 2 seasons. It didn't go the way we wanted it to but I'm thankful for the relationships I was able to build. I had a great time in the locker room with my teammates and equipment staff. I'd like to apologize to the fans because you didn't get to see me at my best. Regardless of what other may think, I believe the 49ers organization is first class and is heading in the right direction. I would like to say thanks to my man Dan…Bob..and all of the PR staff for showing love to my family. Furgie, the training staff and doctors for taking care of me. The community relations team is arguably the best in the country! I appreciate you all for allowing us to be a part of it and I will continue to support any way I can…it's a million other folks I need to thank…from Hannah to Joanne..T Lloyd and Lil Kym…but I don't have enough time. Jed keep up the great work I know how important it is to you to succeed. All the best to my boys and the new regime. One final shoutout to the janitors and the chef's y'all were always great to me. Good luck next year. Stay Blessed!!!
You can add the 28-year-old receiver to the Eagles’ list of targets during the upcoming free-agency period. Last November, the Eagles were close to acquiring Smith via trade, but the deal never happened.
Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas and assistant director of player personnel Andy Weidl both spent time in the Baltimore Ravens’ front-office and know Smith well.
Smith was the Ravens’ second-round pick in 2011, playing in Baltimore and winning a Super Bowl before spending the past two seasons in San Francisco.
Smith’s best season came in 2013 when he caught 65 balls for 1,128 yards and four touchdowns for the Ravens.
The NFL negotiating period for free-agency opens today at noon, while the official start of the 2017 seasons begins at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Eagles have around $12 million in cap space.