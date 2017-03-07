Report: 49ers To Release Potential Eagles Target Torrey Smith

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears the San Francisco 49ers have released wide receiver Torrey Smith. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report of former NFL receiver Steve Smith.

NFL WR turned insider, Smith got this. Smith-on-Smith report right. https://t.co/BBagGN3eDk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2017

Smith posted a message to his Instagram account thanking the 49ers’ organization on Monday night.

You can add the 28-year-old receiver to the Eagles’ list of targets during the upcoming free-agency period. Last November, the Eagles were close to acquiring Smith via trade, but the deal never happened.

Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas and assistant director of player personnel Andy Weidl both spent time in the Baltimore Ravens’ front-office and know Smith well.

Smith was the Ravens’ second-round pick in 2011, playing in Baltimore and winning a Super Bowl before spending the past two seasons in San Francisco.

Smith’s best season came in 2013 when he caught 65 balls for 1,128 yards and four touchdowns for the Ravens.

The NFL negotiating period for free-agency opens today at noon, while the official start of the 2017 seasons begins at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Eagles have around $12 million in cap space.