PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Oskar Lindblom remains cancer-free, according to his girlfriend Alma Lindqvist. Lindqvist shared on Instagram Tuesday night that a second checkup revealed Lindblom is still cancer-free.
“What a year! 369 days ago we found out that Oskar had cancer, and today we got to know that the scans are clear after his second checkup❤️ *popping champagne*!!!,” Lindqvist wrote.
In December 2019, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or soft tissue around bones and has a high rate of being cured.
On July 2, when Lindblom completed his treatments, and on Sept. 3, the 24-year-old returned to game action less than one year after his diagnosis in Game 6 of the Flyers’ second-round series vs. the Islanders.
Lindblom signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension with the Flyers on July 22.
At the time of the diagnosis, Lindblom, a 2014 fifth-round pick, was tied with Travis Konecny for the team lead with 11 goals in 30 games. He played two playoff games in the Toronto bubble.
