PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful Nor’easter is on track to impact the Delaware Valley this afternoon through Thursday morning. Parts of the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Berks County could see up to two feet of snow.

This strong winter storm will yield multiple hazards across the region in addition to heavy snow, including heavy sleet, ice, strong winds and coastal flooding. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of southeastern Pennsylvania.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our New Jersey and Delaware suburbs.

Precipitation is likely to commence for most by mid-afternoon, become heavy in the evening and continue tonight into early Thursday morning.

Recent model runs are indicating some warmer mid-level air could lift in as far as Philly and eastern Delaware County on Wednesday night, which could yield a period of heavy sleet vs. snow. That could reduce totals for these areas a bit.

Still, Philadelphia looks likely to end up near or just shy of the 6-inch mark.

Area Under Winter Storm Warning:

Heavy Snow with rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour

Thundersnow possible

Wind gusts of 35-45 mph

Times of mix and/or heavy sleet near I-95

Very difficult to impossible travel

Area Under Winter Weather Advisory (New Jersey & Delaware Suburbs):

Snow and sleet, heavy at times

Periods of rain/snow mix or all rain

Wind gusts of 35-45 mph

Sharp drop off in snow totals from NW to SE

Very difficult travel

The Shore and Delaware Beaches:

Coastal flood warning and high wind watch

Heavy rain and strong wind

Some mix at onset, some snow at tail end

Wind gusts as high as 55 mph

Very difficult travel

Impassable roads due to tidal flooding

Heavy snow, the accumulation of sleet and/or ice, strong gusty winds and various combinations of these elements will pose the threat for power outages across the entire region.

Additionally, bitter cold will prevail following the storm’s exit. Highs near and sub-freezing on Thursday and Friday will not yield much melting. This means snow-covered and icy roads may persist for up to several days following this event.

Be safe and avoid travel if possible.

