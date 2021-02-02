CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean Serving As Impeachment Manager In Trial Of Former President Donald TrumpDean represents Montgomery and Berks Counties.
SEPTA Offering $100 To Employees Who Receive COVID VaccineAll employees, except for members of the general manager team, are eligible for the incentive.
Man Whose Phone Number Was Found On Mass Shooter SentencedThe number found on shooter David Anderson brought intense scrutiny to 36-year-old pawnshop operator Ahmed A-Hady.
Kennett Square Police Investigating Potential Fraud Case After Suspect Claims To Have Been Displaced By FirePolice say the unnamed suspect claimed that they were displaced by a January fire at Victory Brewing.
Defense Attorney Charles Peruto Launches Campaign To Challenge Philadelphia District Attorney Larry KrasnerHe said he will give up his campaign if current District Attorney Larry Krasner loses the Democratic primary in May.
Temple Law Professor: Democrats Using Forensics To Prove Case In Donald Trump Impeachment Trial
Philadelphia-Area Hardware Stores Experiencing Shovel Shortages With More Snow In ForecastAll this snow caught stores and even suppliers off guard.
'Homicides Have Evolved Where They're Occurring On All Tours Of Duty' As Murders Spike In PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is speaking on the spike in homicides in the city as a 15-year-old boy is among the latest victims.
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey One Of Six Senate Republicans To Join Democrats To Proceed With Donald Trump's Impeachment TrialThe Senate voted mostly along party lines 56-44.
