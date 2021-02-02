Latest Headlines
Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean Serving As Impeachment Manager In Trial Of Former President Donald TrumpDean represents Montgomery and Berks Counties.
SEPTA Offering $100 To Employees Who Receive COVID VaccineAll employees, except for members of the general manager team, are eligible for the incentive.
Man Whose Phone Number Was Found On Mass Shooter SentencedThe number found on shooter David Anderson brought intense scrutiny to 36-year-old pawnshop operator Ahmed A-Hady.
Kennett Square Police Investigating Potential Fraud Case After Suspect Claims To Have Been Displaced By FirePolice say the unnamed suspect claimed that they were displaced by a January fire at Victory Brewing.
Defense Attorney Charles Peruto Launches Campaign To Challenge Philadelphia District Attorney Larry KrasnerHe said he will give up his campaign if current District Attorney Larry Krasner loses the Democratic primary in May.
Temple Law Professor: Democrats Using Forensics To Prove Case In Donald Trump Impeachment Trial
Philadelphia-Area Hardware Stores Experiencing Shovel Shortages With More Snow In ForecastAll this snow caught stores and even suppliers off guard.
'Homicides Have Evolved Where They're Occurring On All Tours Of Duty' As Murders Spike In PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is speaking on the spike in homicides in the city as a 15-year-old boy is among the latest victims.
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey One Of Six Senate Republicans To Join Democrats To Proceed With Donald Trump's Impeachment TrialThe Senate voted mostly along party lines 56-44.
Black History Month On CBS3 & CW Philly
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
SUPER BOWL ON CBS
When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?
Around The Nation
Introducing: CBSN Philly!
Download New & Improved CBS Philly App!
Brotherly Love
Make Your Pick!Registration for the Knockout Pool has closed. Make sure to make your pick for this week! This is a national contest.
Make Your Picks!
Justice & Understanding
Stories Committed to helping our community heal and grow
Taste With Tori
A Chat With...
CBS3 Green Team
Pat Does That
Eyes On Influencers
Trending Stories
Effort Underway To Make Sure Homeless Students Are Not Left Behind In DelawareThe Red Roof Inn has turned part of its motel into a classroom.
Open For Business: Westbrook Lanes Bowling Alley Not Giving Up On Family Fun Despite PandemicSince 1966, Westbrook Lanes in Brooklawn New Jersey has been having a ball.
Section Of Schuylkill River Trail To Be Closed For 3 Months For RepairsDetours will be posted so trail users can navigate their way around.
New Jersey Man, Robert Schott, Creates 14-Foot Lincoln Memorial Snow Sculpture Outside Of HomeThere’s no need to travel to Washington, D.C. to see one of the most iconic monuments.
Revolutionary Coronavirus-Killing Face Shield Made In Pennsylvania Hopes To Change How We Think About MasksA new virus-killing face shield hopes to change the way we think about disposable masks.
2 Flyers-Devils Games Scheduled For This Week Postponed Due To COVID ProtocolsThe Flyers' Thursday and Saturday games against the New Jersey Devils have been postponed. That's due to 16 Devils players in the COVID protocol.
Pennsylvania News
Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean Serving As Impeachment Manager In Trial Of Former President Donald TrumpDean represents Montgomery and Berks Counties.
SEPTA Offering $100 To Employees Who Receive COVID VaccineAll employees, except for members of the general manager team, are eligible for the incentive.
Kennett Square Police Investigating Potential Fraud Case After Suspect Claims To Have Been Displaced By FirePolice say the unnamed suspect claimed that they were displaced by a January fire at Victory Brewing.
New Jersey News
Man Whose Phone Number Was Found On Mass Shooter SentencedThe number found on shooter David Anderson brought intense scrutiny to 36-year-old pawnshop operator Ahmed A-Hady.
Philadelphia-Area Hardware Stores Experiencing Shovel Shortages With More Snow In ForecastAll this snow caught stores and even suppliers off guard.
Open For Business: Westbrook Lanes Bowling Alley Not Giving Up On Family Fun Despite PandemicSince 1966, Westbrook Lanes in Brooklawn New Jersey has been having a ball.
Delaware News
Effort Underway To Make Sure Homeless Students Are Not Left Behind In DelawareThe Red Roof Inn has turned part of its motel into a classroom.
Health Experts Say Return To Classroom Can Be Done Safely, Crucial For Students' Well-BeingExperts getting back to school full-time safely depends on safety precautions.
Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?A third economic relief payment has moved closer the bank accounts of millions of Americans, but the timeline remains somewhat uncertain.
Latest Sports News
Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The WorldPebble Beach is a championship-quality course in one of the most scenic and visually stunning settings found anywhere on the PGA Tour.
LeSean McCoy, Former Philadelphia Eagles Running Back, Wins Second Consecutive Super Bowl Without Playing In Either GameIf "Shady" calls it a career, he's going out a two-time Super Bowl champ.
NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Due To COVID-19 ProtocolsThe NHL says the postponement is a result of a second Flyers player entering the league's COVID-19 protocols.
2 Flyers-Devils Games Scheduled For This Week Postponed Due To COVID ProtocolsThe Flyers' Thursday and Saturday games against the New Jersey Devils have been postponed. That's due to 16 Devils players in the COVID protocol.
Memorial Service Held For Legendary Temple Basketball Head Coach John ChaneyChaney died on Jan. 29 at the age of 89.
Phillies Depart From Citizens Bank Park For Spring Training In Clearwater, FloridaThe Phillies started packing up on Monday morning and are set to leave this afternoon.
Watch: Wilmington Creative Officer Steve Merino Discusses Most Memorable Super Bowl 55 CommercialsThere were plenty of commercials creating some buzz after Super Bowl 55.
Health News
WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Officials To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine UpdateThe press conference is at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS Philly.
Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia To Assist Health Department In COVID-19 School Vaccination ProgramChildren's Hospital of Philadelphia will assist the city's health department in a school COVID-19 school vaccination program.
Philadelphia Teachers, Parents Demonstrating Solidarity At Gompers Elementary, Calling For Safe Reopening Of City SchoolsPhiladelphia public school teachers are pushing back against the district's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Around The Nation
'I'm Here Live, I'm Not A Cat': Texas Attorney Struggles To Remove Cat Filter During Zoom Court HearingA Texas lawyer had the internet purring after accidentally appearing in front of a judge on Zoom — as a cat.
Denver High School Student Gives Feminine Hygiene Products To Homeless WomenThe Denver Police Department is giving a big shout out to 17-year-old Reilly. She's a high school student who made a class project of collecting feminine hygiene products to distribute to women experiencing homelessness.
New Jersey Man Creates 14-Foot Snow Sculpture Of Lincoln Memorial In Front YardA New Jersey man made the most of the snow and turned his front yard into a work of art.
'We All Need To Be A Little Distrustful': Colorado Schools Could Soon Teach Kids How To Differentiate Between Fake News & Credible MediaThe internet has expanded kids' access to information. Now, two state lawmakers want to help them identify misinformation and disinformation.
'Get Everyone Out Of The House!': Teacher Saves The Day Over Zoom After Virtual Class Interrupted By FireA quick-thinking Brockton teacher is being credited for helping get fire crews to a student’s home during an emergency.
Texas Representative Ron Wright Dies After Contracting COVID-19North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright has died. Wright, who had been battling lung cancer since 2020 and recently contracted COVID-19, died Sunday night.
Eyewitness Extras
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Addresses Violent Start To Week In CitySeven people were shot and killed in Philadelphia on Monday, including a 15-year-old boy.
Gov. Phil Murphy Announces New Jersey Relaxing Some COVID-19 RestrictionsThe state is raising indoor capacity for restaurants, gyms, casinos and personal care businesses.
Philadelphia Officials Provide Update On City's Coronavirus Response, Vaccine DistributionThe press conference was held Tuesday, Feb. 2.