Rep. Susan Wild In U.S. Capitol Lockdown: Some Republican Lawmakers ‘Refused To Wear Masks’Wild joined CBS News on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Weather: Seasonably Chilly StretchKate Bilo reports.
US Capitol Crisis 'Creation Of An Entirely Distorted Reality'Matt Petrillo reports.
Concerns Growing Over Slow Distribution Of COVID-19 VaccinesStephanie Stahl reports.
NJ Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew Says Trump Supporters Went Too FarVan Drew said elections are the way people make change, not through violence.
Members Of Pennsylvania's Congressional Delegation Share Experiences After Pro-Trump Mobs Beach US CapitolTrang Do reports.
Philly Police Beefs Up Patrols Around City In Anticipation Of Possible Protests Following Violent U.S. Capitol BreachJoe Holden reports.
Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild Describes Chaos At CapitolAngry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.