



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, the team announced on Friday. Lindblom will undergo further testing next week and then begin his treatment immediately afterward.

#OskarStrong is a top trend on Twitter as people from across the country and hockey world send well wishes to the Flyers’ winger.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”

It’s news where rivalries on the ice become trivial and where pro athletes become all too relatable.

The cancer that Lindblom will be receiving treatment for has no genetic link and no known cause, and therefore, does not discriminate.

Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or soft tissue around bones and has a high rate of being cured, according to WebMD.

“The hockey world is with you,” tweeted the New Jersey Devils.

“Standing by you through the fight,” wrote the New York Rangers.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Ewing’s sarcoma is most common in adolescents and young adults. Tumors in the Ewing’s family are most often found in the body’s long bones like the pelvis, legs or arms.

Data by the National Organization for Rare Disorders finds that just 200 to 250 young people are diagnosed Ewing’s sarcoma each year — two-thirds will be long-term survivors.

According to the Mayo Clinic, recent advances in the treatment of Ewing’s sarcoma have significantly improved outcomes.

The 23-year-old Lindblom, a 2014 fifth-round pick, is tied with Travis Konecny for the team lead with 11 goals in 30 games.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.