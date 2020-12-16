TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy will join other officials for a briefing Wednesday morning on what New Jersey is doing to prepare for the winter storm that’s expected to impact the region beginning this afternoon into Thursday morning. The press conference will include Murphy, Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Jared Maples and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Division of Reliability & Security Director Jim Giuliano.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the New Jersey and Delaware suburbs, while Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of southeastern Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of today’s winter storm, which could bring up to 2 feet of snow in parts of our region.
