PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an emotional moment for Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom in his fight against cancer. Lindblom rang the bell Thursday at the Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital as he finished his final radiation treatment for Ewing’s sarcoma.

The hospital staff was there to give him a huge round of applause, and he gave them a signed jersey.

“I can’t even explain how I feel. It feels like having a birthday, Christmas, and all those holidays at the same time,” Lindblom said, via the Flyers’ Twitter. “It just feels awesome to be done. Can’t wait to get back to normal life again, start to feel like I’m living. Everything, from family to friends to fans, I can’t even explain how much it meant to me, especially in the start when it was a rough time, got all those kind words, it made me feel so much better and calm and it really helped, for sure.”

Lindblom was diagnosed early with the rare bone cancer in December. His advice for others?

“Mine was pretty early. If you have something on you that’s not normal, just go get it checked out. In the start, I wasn’t really sure about it, but then my girlfriend told me I have to check it out,” Lindblom said. “I did. Luckily ended up pretty good. Got my chemo, everything worked fine. I can’t complain about that, I’m just happy that I’m alive and I got it early.”

Last Tuesday, Lindblom returned to the ice to skate with the Flyers for the first time since the diagnosis.