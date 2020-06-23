PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday that forward Oskar Lindblom, who has been away from the team receiving treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma, returned to the ice at the team’s training facility.

The organization made the announcement on Twitter with a pair of posts showing Lindblom skating in his return to the Virtua Health Flyers Skate Zone.

The 23-year-old forward hasn’t finished up his treatments yet, but he told the press that they are going well and that he can “see the light in the tunnel”.

Lindblom on his treatments: "They’re going great. I don’t have a lot left. I’ll have it done soon. I can see the light in the tunnel right now, and I’m trying to enjoy my life after this. I can’t complain. People have it worse, and I’m happy to be where I am right now." — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) June 23, 2020

Though his treatments aren’t yet over, Lindblom is eagerly anticipating the day when he’ll be able to return to the team fully.

“That’s the only thing I’m waiting for right now is to be done with my chemo and get back with the team and play some hockey,” said Lindblom. “That will be unreal to get back to real life again and have fun.”

The return to the ice is just the first step back for Lindblom and he will not play in the league’s 24-team playoff tournament according to reports.

I'm told Oskar Lindblom won't play in the 24-team tourney, but just having him on the ice today is sensational news. #OskarStrong #Flyers — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) June 23, 2020

Still, just seeing Lindblom return to the ice will bring a smile to the face of Flyers fans. The organization and its fans rallied around Lindblom following his diagnosis last fall creating the hashtag #OskarStrong and selling merchandise to benefit Hockey Fights Cancer in support of the young forward.

It’s the first public appearance we’ve seen from Lindblom since he joined the team picture back in March.