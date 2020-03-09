DEVELOPING:Several Pennsylvania Schools Closing For Sanitizing Over Coronavirus Concerns
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one of the biggest weeks of the season for the Flyers, as they play the two best teams in hockey — first Boston at home and then at Tampa Bay.

But first, it was a great sight at the Wells Fargo Center. Oskar Lindblom joined the team for picture day on Monday.

The 23-year-old winger is undergoing treatment for a rare form of bone cancer.

The Flyers will try to extend their win streak to 10 games Tuesday vs. the Bruins.

