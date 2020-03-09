Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one of the biggest weeks of the season for the Flyers, as they play the two best teams in hockey — first Boston at home and then at Tampa Bay.
But first, it was a great sight at the Wells Fargo Center. Oskar Lindblom joined the team for picture day on Monday.
Lots of reasons to be smiling at @WellsFargoCtr for picture day. #NowOrNever pic.twitter.com/q5HscFTzJ3
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 9, 2020
The 23-year-old winger is undergoing treatment for a rare form of bone cancer.
The Flyers will try to extend their win streak to 10 games Tuesday vs. the Bruins.
You must log in to post a comment.