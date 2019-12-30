CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Orders are rolling in for T-shirts supporting Philadelphia Flyers’ winger Oskar Lindblom in his battle with cancer. Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in mid-December and will likely miss the rest of the season as he undergoes treatment.
Cherry Hill company Biscuit Tees is making the shirts and donating all of the proceeds to Hockey Fights Cancer.
The daughter of Flyers’ legend Bernie Parent is a co-owner of the company.
Biscuit Tees has raised $175,000 for the cause in just 10 days, far surpassing their goal.
“We thought maybe we’d hit $10,000 and we surpassed that quickly and it’s just been multiplying ever since,” Jodi Smith said. “The sheer outpouring of support for Oskar has been phenomenal.”
Bigger than the game. 💜#OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/BoRzzEbTcl
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 23, 2019
“We just want to keep it going. As much as we can, we’ll do it,” Kim Parent said. “We’ll be selling the shirts all season long and we’ll continue to donate every cent of every proceed to Hockey Fights Cancer.”
Several teams have wore the shirts under their jerseys during games, including the Flyers and Rangers.
