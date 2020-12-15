PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the days before COVID-19, a big snowstorm often meant a snow day from school. But with students learning remotely, the big question on the minds of many young people in the region is will they still get a snow day?

Eyewitness News spoke with two different school districts about the days almost every child anticipates.

Some consider it a right of passage. It’s fair to say almost every child looks forward to a snow day.

But in 2020, snow days won’t be happening for some school districts who are learning virtually.

“We’ve made a lot of investments to make sure that our students have the equipment and the resources they need to engage in digital learning. So we do expect all of our students to engage in digital learning even if the weather outside is frightful,” School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monica Lewis said.

Since the School District of Philadelphia is completely virtual, inclement weather will not affect their learning. And not everyone is happy about missing out on a snow day.

“If there is snow tomorrow or Thursday, if there are brain breaks and opportunities for people to take some time away from the screen that they can go outside,” Lewis said.

Though class is in session in Philadelphia, the Garnet Valley School District in Montgomery County is still allowing a snow day on Thursday.

“We put out the message this morning and I received a lot of emails and 100% of them were ‘thank you, this is exactly what our kids need right now,'” Garnet Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando said.

Bertrando says the decision was based on the social and emotional needs of students and educators, and that’s a decision everyone in his district can get behind.

“A good old fashion snow day right before the holidays, I think, can go a long way in making everybody feel like the world is back to normal at least a little bit,” he said.

The School District of Philadelphia’s buildings will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, but class will still be in session.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Region To Be Hit By One Of Biggest Winter Storms In Years As Southeastern Pa. Under Winter Storm Warning

Philadelphia Weather: Could December 2020 Snowstorm Produce Remarkable Snowfall Range Like We Saw In Blizzard Of 1958?

Police: 28-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Head In West Philadelphia