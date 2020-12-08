PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz has been benched. The Eagles named Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Hurts could help reignite an offense that has been scuttled most of the season.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” Pederson said in the interview. “We’re not where we want to be as an offense. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better.”

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.” – Coach Pederson — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

Pederson said the decision to start Hurts was his, and his alone. He wouldn’t get into whether Hurts would be the starter for the remainder of the season.

Pederson indicated the Wentz is disappointed and frustrated about his benching.

“He’s been a professional through it all. He supports his teammates and that’s what you want to see from him, the leader of the team. I know sometimes the quarterback gets a lot of the blame like the head coach does. It’s the good with the bad. It’s not about Carson Wentz. It’s not about one person. We know we have issues on offense and it has been a struggle for us all season. That’s where the frustration lies a little bit, but he’s been a pro and would expect nothing less,” Pederson said.

“Carson’s been a big part of the success we’ve had. He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in ’18 & ’19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That’s why I have so much confidence in him.” – Coach Pederson pic.twitter.com/6XuFCk37iq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

Pederson benched Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks. He says it was in an effort to create a “spark” for his team.

“It’s always difficult, especially at the quarterback position,” Pederson said. “In game when you’re trying to find a play, opportunity for anybody to make a play and it’s not happening, you just got to find that spark, that something that can maybe get your offense, your team going. They are obviously difficult decisions to make but that’s what I was fired to do and I did one yesterday afternoon and it got us back in the football game but it just wasn’t enough.”

Wentz has statistically been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this season. He has thrown 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards.

The Birds are currently 3-8-1.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Parts Of Delaware, Lehigh Valleys To See Snow Showers

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘Rate Of Noncooperation With Contact Tracers Now Up To Whopping 74% Of Cases

Body Of 20-Year-Old Rahdee Chappell Pulled From Ridley Creek After Falling In Over Weekend