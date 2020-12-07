TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his frustration with people who aren’t willing to help COVID-19 contact tracers. During a Monday press conference, the New Jersey governor urged residents to cooperate with contact tracers.

“The rate of noncooperation with our contact tracers is now up to a whopping 74% of cases. Quite frankly, this is unacceptable and we need folks to turn that around,” Murphy said. “It is extremely critical for contact tracers to get in touch with the close contacts of those who test positive to help us stop the spread of this virus.”

Murphy said contact tracers are not conducting a “witch hunt,” that they’re just trying to help people.

“We’re only trying to stop the spread of this virus,” Murphy reiterated.

Contact Tracing Update: We now have more than 30 contact tracers on the ground for every 100,000 residents. The rate of non-cooperation is now up to a whopping 74%. This is not a witch hunt. We’re only trying to stop the spread of this virus. Work with our contact tracers. pic.twitter.com/ZL79FkiWst — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 7, 2020

There are more than 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in New Jersey as health officials believe some of the new cases they are seeing are directly related to the Thanksgiving holiday.

New Jersey reported more than 3,500 new COVID cases on Monday.

NEW: We’re reporting 3,573 new positive #COVID19 cases, pushing our statewide total over the past nine months to 371,579. pic.twitter.com/pFWKNkxxVA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, new limits for outdoor gatherings are now in place in the Garden State. They have dropped from 150 people to only 25 people.

Indoor youth and high school sports have also been prohibited.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Phillies Legend Dick Allen Dies At 78

Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad

Missing Rideshare Driver Eleanor Camacho Found Dead Inside Her Car In Allentown