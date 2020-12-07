ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Lehigh County rideshare driver who’s been missing for days has been found dead. Eleanor Camacho was last seen leaving her apartment outside Allentown on Thursday evening.
Police say she was reportedly going to pick up a passenger for either Uber or Lyft.
On Sunday, officers found Camacho dead in her car in Allentown.
At this point, they aren’t saying how she died, but hope to learn more from an autopsy later today.
According to The Morning Call, Camacho was originally from Philadelphia and moved to the Lehigh Valley several years ago. She only recently became a part-time rideshare driver for Uber and Lyft.
Camacho was also expecting her first grandchild.
