HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — It appears Hershey’s fans are not fans of change. The Pennsylvania chocolate maker faced social media backlash after changing its popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas bells ad for 2020.

The ad debuted in 1989 and has remained essentially the same all these years.

The 2020 ad starts out the same, with the Kisses playing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” as a bell choir.

But then a girl picks one of them up and it turns out she’s baking with her dad as the song continues by a brass band.

People complained on Twitter that Hershey’s shouldn’t tinker with a tradition.

Hershey’s noted it aired the original this year until debuting the new one on Nov. 23. It announced it will now air both commercials.

