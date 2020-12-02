TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died, the agency announced Wednesday. In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt.
The member of the 161st academy class “was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate” on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said.
“Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond,” the state police said.
The recruit was transported to a hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under review.
Officials said they were not releasing any additional information “at this time.”
