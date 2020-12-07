CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – To help slow down the spread of the coronavirus, New Jersey is imposing new outdoor gathering limits until further notice. The new limitations went into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.
They limit spectators of outdoor events from 150 to 25, but there are several caveats. The limitations do not extend to certain outdoor activities like funerals, memorial services, weddings or religious or political activities.
Youth and adult sports have adjustments as well, but even those have caveats. Any outdoor sports activities are now limited to 25 spectators which do not include acting participants in the game, like coaches, referees and players.
Indoor activities, practices or games, are canceled through Jan. 2.
Professional and college teams are exempt and indoor gym classes can continue.
“As folks probably know, I’m a huge sports fan and all of our kids play sports,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “I hope and intend to see the winter sports season in January. I want to see, especially that high school senior, get to play her or his last season and I value the importance of sports for the physical and mental well-being of our children. But we are seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports and this is a prudent short-term step to slow the spread.”
Now, even though they are limiting the number of people that can spectate and go to outdoor events, they’re certainly expecting strict social distancing policies to continue.
