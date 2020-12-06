GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS/AP) — The Eagles had new voices assisting with calling play Sunday, but it didn’t matter much. The Eagles’ offense was again stagnant, their starting quarterback again uncomfortable in the pocket, their receivers again unable to create separation, and it all added up to a fourth straight loss.

The Eagles on Sunday fell, 30-16, to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 3-8-1 on the season.

The Eagles’ first drive began with promise. The Birds’ offense orchestrated a 15-play, 41-yard drive that ended with a Jake Elliott 52-yard field goal. But it was all downhill from there.

Green Bay put together two 80-plus yard touchdown drives led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers that sent the Packers into halftime with a 14-3 lead.

That was too much of a hole for the Eagles’ offense to dig out from, even after a QB change.

The Birds’ offense in the first half managed just 90 yards with their longest play being just 12 yards. Carson Wentz completed just five passes for 38 yards while he was sacked four times.

First half numbers:

Eagles 2.9 yards per play

Packers 7.2 yards per play

Wentz 5/12 38 yards

Rodgers 13/14 161 yards, 2 td

Wentz sacked 4 times

Jalen Hurts, after receiving just two snaps last week, took over for Wentz on the Birds’ second drive of the third quarter. It was the first time this season the 2020 second-round pick played an entire series with Wentz on the sideline. Hurts completed a 34-yard pass to Jalen Reagor, but the drive ended with no points.

Hurts stayed in the game.

Hurts led the Eagles on their only touchdown drive of the game on his second drive, capping off a nine-play, 73-yard drive with a 32-yard TD pass to Greg Ward on 4th-and-18.

Hurts was five for 12 for 109 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Hurts also picked up 29 yards on five carries. He was sacked three times.

Wentz finished completing six of 15 passes for 79 yards and no touchdowns.

Rodgers, who went 25 of 34 for 295 yards, increased his career touchdown passes to 400, the seventh NFL player to join that fraternity. The others are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.

Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He now has 36 touchdown passes this year and is the first player to throw at least 35 in five separate seasons. He also did it in 2011 (45), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2016 (40).

Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with a 1-yard pass to Adams on fourth down in the second quarter. Rodgers and Adams connected again on a 9-yarder to cap a 99-yard drive in the third period.

Adams, who caught 10 passes for 121 yards, has scored in seven straight games to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s franchise record. Hutson had a pair of seven-game TD reception streaks in 1941-42 and 1943-44.

Rodgers also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan in the final minute of the second quarter.

INJURY REPORT

Eagles: Linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) and guard Jason Peters (foot) didn’t finish the game. Cornerback Darius Slay injured his knee in the second half.

Packers: Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion), running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps) left the game. Defensive back Raven Green injured his shoulder and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was evaluated for a concussion.

UP NEXT

The Eagles host the 10-2 New Orleans Saints at the Linc next Sunday.

The Packers visit the Detroit Lions.

