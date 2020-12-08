CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow showers are in the forecast for some for Wednesday morning. A fast-moving clipper will be moving through the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys tomorrow morning.

The system doesn’t have much moisture associated with it. In fact, many locations will remain dry.

(credit: CBS3)

Our north and western suburbs have the best chance for light snow showers.

A dusting to half-inch of snow is possible for the Lehigh Valley and parts of Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Counties.

Along the I-95 corridor, precipitation can briefly change to a rain-snow mix late morning and early afternoon. Points south of I-95 will remain dry through the day.

The fast-moving clipper will exit well before the evening rush.

Clouds are expected to linger on Wednesday, making it yet another cold winter-like day.

While the area could see some snow tomorrow, it will feel like spring this weekend as temperatures approach 60 degrees.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Paints Dire Picture Of Health Care System On Brink As Additional Measures Being Considered

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Says ‘Rate Of Noncooperation With Contact Tracers Now Up To Whopping 74% Of Cases

Missing Rideshare Driver Eleanor Camacho Found Dead Inside Her Car In Allentown

Comments