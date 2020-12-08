PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow showers are in the forecast for some for Wednesday morning. A fast-moving clipper will be moving through the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys tomorrow morning.
The system doesn’t have much moisture associated with it. In fact, many locations will remain dry.
Our north and western suburbs have the best chance for light snow showers.
A dusting to half-inch of snow is possible for the Lehigh Valley and parts of Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Counties.
Along the I-95 corridor, precipitation can briefly change to a rain-snow mix late morning and early afternoon. Points south of I-95 will remain dry through the day.
The fast-moving clipper will exit well before the evening rush.
Clouds are expected to linger on Wednesday, making it yet another cold winter-like day.
While the area could see some snow tomorrow, it will feel like spring this weekend as temperatures approach 60 degrees.
