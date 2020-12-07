PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — There is a clear quarterback controversy in Philadelphia after Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, but head coach Doug Pederson won’t commit to who will start in Week 14. Pederson did not give any information out Monday regarding who will be the starting quarterback for the Birds on Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints.

“No, I have not made a decision yet and the offensive line does not weigh into any decisions as to who that might be,” Pederson said. “I’m not prepared right now to make any statement or decisions on that, I’m still processing a lot of things, going through a lot of things before I make that decision. When I know you’ll know.”

When asked what factors go into naming his starter, Pederson said, “I would like to keep that private, so that’s between me and me.”

Pederson benched Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks. He says it was in an effort to create a “spark” for his team.

“It’s always difficult, especially at the quarterback position,” Pederson said. “In game when you’re trying to find a play, opportunity for anybody to make a play and it’s not happening, you just got to find that spark, that something that can maybe get your offense, your team going. They are obviously difficult decisions to make but that’s what I was fired to do and I did one yesterday afternoon and it got us back in the football game but it just wasn’t enough.”

Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

