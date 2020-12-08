CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County family is in mourning after a body recovered along the Ridley Creek on Monday was the 20-year-old officials spent the weekend looking for. The body of Rahdee Chappell was pulled from the creek.
Police and rescue crews launched a search that spanned the entire weekend, after eyewitness accounts suggested Chappell had a seizure and fell into the creek on Saturday.
BREAKING: Chester Police confirm to me a body was recovered earlier Monday from the banks of Ridley Creek in Eddystone. Police had been searching the area for an 18-year-old who fell in on Saturday. Family members tell me it is their loved one who was recovered. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UVFkvNV90E
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 7, 2020
Investigators found the body behind an apartment building in the 1100 block of Eddystone Avenue.
Family members rushed to the area. Many of them are grief stricken with their worst fears now confirmed.
Neighbors also shared in the sad developments as they had kept an eye on the creek now for days.
“I know when I was looking with my wife, we didn’t see anything and here it was right there,” one neighbor said. “I think they were focusing more on the fact that the current was so bad, they were pushing him all the way out to the Delaware and they really weren’t focusing right here maybe.”
Family members say they have questions about who was last with Chappell and if foul play had been ruled out.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Man Fighting For Life After Shot Multiple Times While Sitting Inside Car In Kensington, Police Say
Hershey’s Facing Social Media Backlash After Changing Popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells Ad
COVID In New Jersey: New Outdoor Restrictions Go Into Effect To Limit Spread Of Virus
You must log in to post a comment.