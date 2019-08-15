



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspected gunman has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot six Philadelphia police officers in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section Wednesday. The suspect surrendered to police shortly after midnight, following more than a seven-hour-long standoff.

Eyewitness News is told 36-year-old Maurice Hill is the suspected shooter, according to his attorney. Hill was not injured in the shootout, according to lawyer Shaka Johnson.

Johnson tells CBS3 Hill called him to the scene of the standoff while he was barricaded inside.

“Maurice called me in a panic, obviously. He did not want this to end violently and he really was sort of taking an opportunity to speak his peace. I told him ‘You gotta surrender, man,'” Johnson told CBS3’s Greg Argos.

Johnson says he first received a call from Hill around 8:30 p.m., well after shooting broke out and the officers were shot.

The suspect has not yet been identified by police, and charges have yet to be announced.

All six police officers were released from the hospital Wednesday night. A seventh officer, who was injured in a car crash while responding to the scene on the 3700 block of North 15th Street, remains in the hospital.

It all started around 4:30 p.m., when police were serving a narcotics warrant when the suspect opened fire. Johnson says he does not know at this time if Hill was the target of that warrant.

As police exchanged gunfire, officers escaped through windows and doors. Police Commissioner Richard Ross added that it was a miracle officers weren’t killed during the incident.

CBS3 reports 30 officers discharged their weapons during the shootout. Volleys of gunfire continued to erupt throughout the evening as the gunman continued to fire at police.

Sources tell CBS3 the suspect was live-streaming some of the shootout while he barricaded himself inside the home.

Two officers, who were trapped on the second floor of the residence, were safely evacuated, along with three hostages, while police say the gunman remained on the first floor.

Additionally, two women and two children were escorted by SWAT and Philadelphia Police from the scene. They told CBS3 that they were inside the home on the second floor at the time of the shootout and that police saved them.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where earlier in the day, police could be seen taking a suspect into custody. It’s not clear what his role was in the incident.

The shooting and massive police presence shut down large portions of North Philadelphia and disrupted SEPTA routes. Temple University issued a lockdown as the situation developed and children at two nearby day care centers were moved to safe locations.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.