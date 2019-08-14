PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 911 call obtained by CBS3 reveals the chaotic moments shots were fired at police on Wednesday afternoon. Six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section, and another officer was injured in a car crash heading to the scene.
“3700 North 15th Street — shots fired at police” can be heard on the initial 911 call.
What sounds like gunshots can then be heard in the background of the call.
“Shots still ringing out. Give me SWAT ASAP,” a man can be heard saying. “Long guns ASAP… I got an officer shot. I got an officer shot.”
“Officer down. I need long guns, SWAT. We got an officer shot and they’re still being shot at,” a woman said.
Gunfire erupted when a warrant was being served at the location on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say. Officers were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
The scene remains active on the 3700 block of North 15th Street, with gunfire erupting.
The call has been edited for brevity and language.
